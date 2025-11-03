Champions Tour Schedule

Jan. 16-18 _ Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai (Ernie Els)
Feb. 6-8 _ Trophy Hassan II (Miguel Angel Jimenez)
Feb. 14-16 _ Chubb Classic (Justin Leonard)
March 7-9 _ Cologuard Classic (Steven Alker)
March 21-23 _ Hoag Classic (Miguel Angel Jimenez)
March 28-30 _ The Galleri Classic (Steve Allan)
April 4-6 _ James Hardie Pro-Football Hall of Fame Invitational (Angel Cabrera)
April 25-27 _ Mitsubishi Electric Classic (Jerry Kelly)
May 2-4 _ Insperity Invitational (Stewart Cink)
May 15-19 _ Regions Tradition (Angel Cabrera)
May 22-25 _ Senior PGA Championship (Angel Cabrera)
May 30-June 1 _ Principal Charity Classic (Miguel Angel Jimenez)
June 6-8 _ American Family Insurance Championship (T.Bjorn/D.Clarke)
June 19-22 _ Kaulig Companies Championship (Miguel Angel Jimenez)
June 26-29 _ U.S. Senior Open Championship (Padraig Harrington)
July 11-13 _ DICK’S Open (Steve Allan)
July 24-27 _ ISPS HANDA Senior Open (Padraig Harrington)
Aug. 8-10 _ Boeing Classic (Steve Allan)
Aug. 15-17 _ Rogers Charity Classic (Richard Green)
Aug. 22-24 _ The Ally Challenge (Stewart Cink)
Sept. 5-7 _ Stifel Charity Classic (Thomas Bjorn)
Sept. 12-14 _ Sanford International (Retief Goosen)
Sept. 19-21 _ PURE Insurance Championship (Doug Barron)
Oct. 3-5 _ Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS (Tommy Gainey)
Oct. 10-12 _ SAS Championship (Alex Cejka)
Oct. 17-19 _ Dominion Energy Charity Classic (Justin Leonard)
Oct. 24-26 _ Simmons Bank Championship (Steven Alker)
Nov. 13-16 _ Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Phoenix
