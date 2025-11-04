Champions League Glance

All Times Eastern League Phase Matchday 3 Tuesday, Oct. 21 Barcelona 6, Olympiacos 1 Kairat Almaty 0, Pafos 0 Newcastle…

All Times Eastern

League Phase

Matchday 3

Tuesday, Oct. 21

Barcelona 6, Olympiacos 1

Kairat Almaty 0, Pafos 0

Newcastle 3, Benfica 0

PSV Eindhoven 6, Napoli 2

Paris Saint-Germain 7, Bayer Leverkusen 2

Inter Milan 4, R. Union Saint-Gilloise 0

Borussia Dortmund 4, Copenhagen 2

Manchester City 2, Villarreal 0

Arsenal 4, Atlético Madrid 0

Wednesday, Oct. 22

Galatsaray 3, FK Bodø/Glimt 1

Athletic Bilbao 3, Qarabağ 1

Chelsea 5, Ajax 1

Real Madrid 1, Juventus 0

Sporting CP 2, Marseille 1

Monaco 0, Tottenham 0

Atalanta 0, Slavia Praha 0

Liverpool 5, Frankfurt 1

Bayern München 4, Club Brugge 0

Matchday 4

Tuesday, Nov. 4

Arsenal 3, Slavia Praha 0

Frankfurt 0, Napoli 0

Bayern München 2, Paris Saint-Germain 1

Liverpool 1, Real Madrid 0

Atlético Madrid 3, R. Union Saint-Gilloise 1

Juventus 1, Sporting CP 1

Tottenham 4, Copenhagen 0

Olympiacos 1, PSV Eindhoven 1

Monaco 1, FK Bodø/Glimt 0

Wednesday, Nov. 5

Qarabağ vs. Chelsea, 12:45 p.m.

Pafos vs. Villarreal, 12:45 p.m.

Manchester City vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.

Inter Milan vs. Kairat Almaty, 3 p.m.

Benfica vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 3 p.m.

Club Brugge vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.

Ajax vs. Galatsaray, 3 p.m.

Marseille vs. Atalanta, 3 p.m.

Newcastle vs. Athletic Bilbao, 3 p.m.

Matchday 5

Tuesday, Nov. 25

Ajax vs. Benfica, 12:45 p.m.

Galatsaray vs. R. Union Saint-Gilloise, 12:45 p.m.

Manchester City vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 3 p.m.

Chelsea vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Villarreal, 3 p.m.

Napoli vs. Qarabağ, 3 p.m.

Slavia Praha vs. Athletic Bilbao,

Bodø/Glimt vs. Juventus, 3 p.m.

Marseille vs. Newcastle, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 26

Copenhagen vs. Kairat Almaty, 12:45 p.m.

Pafos vs. Monaco, 12:45 p.m.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.

Liverpool vs. PSV Eindhoven, 3 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Bayern München, 3 p.m.

Atlético Madrid vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m.

Frankfurt vs. Atalanta, 3 p.m.

Sporting CP vs. Club Brugge, 3 p.m.

Olympiacos vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.

