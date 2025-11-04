Champions League Glance

All Times Eastern
League Phase
Matchday 3
Tuesday, Oct. 21
Barcelona 6, Olympiacos 1
Kairat Almaty 0, Pafos 0
Newcastle 3, Benfica 0
PSV Eindhoven 6, Napoli 2
Paris Saint-Germain 7, Bayer Leverkusen 2
Inter Milan 4, R. Union Saint-Gilloise 0
Borussia Dortmund 4, Copenhagen 2
Manchester City 2, Villarreal 0
Arsenal 4, Atlético Madrid 0
Wednesday, Oct. 22
Galatsaray 3, FK Bodø/Glimt 1
Athletic Bilbao 3, Qarabağ 1
Chelsea 5, Ajax 1
Real Madrid 1, Juventus 0
Sporting CP 2, Marseille 1
Monaco 0, Tottenham 0
Atalanta 0, Slavia Praha 0
Liverpool 5, Frankfurt 1
Bayern München 4, Club Brugge 0
Matchday 4
Tuesday, Nov. 4
Arsenal 3, Slavia Praha 0
Frankfurt 0, Napoli 0
Bayern München 2, Paris Saint-Germain 1
Liverpool 1, Real Madrid 0
Atlético Madrid 3, R. Union Saint-Gilloise 1
Juventus 1, Sporting CP 1
Tottenham 4, Copenhagen 0
Olympiacos 1, PSV Eindhoven 1
Monaco 1, FK Bodø/Glimt 0
Wednesday, Nov. 5
Qarabağ vs. Chelsea, 12:45 p.m.
Pafos vs. Villarreal, 12:45 p.m.
Manchester City vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.
Inter Milan vs. Kairat Almaty, 3 p.m.
Benfica vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 3 p.m.
Club Brugge vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.
Ajax vs. Galatsaray, 3 p.m.
Marseille vs. Atalanta, 3 p.m.
Newcastle vs. Athletic Bilbao, 3 p.m.
Matchday 5
Tuesday, Nov. 25
Ajax vs. Benfica, 12:45 p.m.
Galatsaray vs. R. Union Saint-Gilloise, 12:45 p.m.
Manchester City vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 3 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.
Borussia Dortmund vs. Villarreal, 3 p.m.
Napoli vs. Qarabağ, 3 p.m.
Slavia Praha vs. Athletic Bilbao,
Bodø/Glimt vs. Juventus, 3 p.m.
Marseille vs. Newcastle, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 26
Copenhagen vs. Kairat Almaty, 12:45 p.m.
Pafos vs. Monaco, 12:45 p.m.
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.
Liverpool vs. PSV Eindhoven, 3 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Bayern München, 3 p.m.
Atlético Madrid vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m.
Frankfurt vs. Atalanta, 3 p.m.
Sporting CP vs. Club Brugge, 3 p.m.
Olympiacos vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.
