Champions League Glance

All Times EST
League Phase
Matchday 4
Tuesday, Nov. 4
Arsenal 3, Slavia Praha 0
Frankfurt 0, Napoli 0
Bayern München 2, Paris Saint-Germain 1
Liverpool 1, Real Madrid 0
Atlético Madrid 3, R. Union Saint-Gilloise 1
Juventus 1, Sporting Lisbon 1
Tottenham 4, Copenhagen 0
Olympiacos 1, PSV Eindhoven 1
Monaco 1, FK Bodø/Glimt 0
Wednesday, Nov. 5
Qarabağ 2, Chelsea 2.
Pafos 1, Villarreal 0
Manchester City 4, Borussia Dortmund 1
Inter Milan 2, Kairat Almaty 1
Bayer Leverkusen 1, Benfica 0
Club Brugge 3, Barcelona 3
Galatsaray 3, Ajax 0
Atalanta 1, Marseille 0
Newcastle 2, Athletic Bilbao 0
Matchday 5
Tuesday, Nov. 25
Benfica 2, Ajax 0
R. Union Saint-Gilloise 1, Galatsaray 0
Bayer Leverkusen 2, Manchester City 0
Chelsea 3, Barcelona 0
Borussia Dortmund 4, Villarreal 0
Napoli 2, Qarabağ 0
Slavia Praha 0, Athletic Bilbao 0
Juventus 3, Bodø/Glimt 2
Marseille 2, Newcastle 1
Wednesday, Nov. 26
Copenhagen 3, Kairat Almaty 2
Pafos 2, Monaco 2
Paris Saint-Germain 5, Tottenham 3
PSV Eindhoven 4, Liverpool 1
Arsenal 3, Bayern München 1
Atlético Madrid 2, Inter Milan 1
Atalanta 3, Frankfurt 0
Sporting Lisbon 3, Club Brugge 0
Real Madrid 4, Olympiacos 3
Matchday 6
Tuesday, Dec. 9
Kairat Almaty vs. Olympiacos, 10:30 a.m.
Bayern München vs. Sporting Lisbon, 12:45 p.m.
Atalanta vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m.
Monaco vs. Galatsaray, 3 p.m.
R. Union Saint-Gilloise vs. Marseille, 3 p.m.
PSV Eindhoven vs. Atlético Madrid, 3 p.m.
Barcelona vs. Frankfurt, 3 p.m.
Inter Milan vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.
Tottenham vs. Slavia Praha, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 10
Villarreal vs. Copenhagen, 12:45 p.m.
Qarabağ vs. Ajax, 12:45 p.m.
Bayer Leverkusen vs. Newcastle, 3 p.m.
Real Madrid vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m.
Benfica vs. Napoli, 3 p.m.
Club Brugge vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.
Athletic Bilbao vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m.
Juventus vs. Pafos, 3 p.m.
Borussia Dortmund vs. FK Bodø/Glimt, 3 p.m.
