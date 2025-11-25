Champions League Glance

All Times Eastern League Phase Matchday 4 Tuesday, Nov. 4 Arsenal 3, Slavia Praha 0 Frankfurt 0, Napoli 0 Bayern…

All Times Eastern

League Phase

Matchday 4

Tuesday, Nov. 4

Arsenal 3, Slavia Praha 0

Frankfurt 0, Napoli 0

Bayern München 2, Paris Saint-Germain 1

Liverpool 1, Real Madrid 0

Atlético Madrid 3, R. Union Saint-Gilloise 1

Juventus 1, Sporting CP 1

Tottenham 4, Copenhagen 0

Olympiacos 1, PSV Eindhoven 1

Monaco 1, FK Bodø/Glimt 0

Wednesday, Nov. 5

Qarabağ 2, Chelsea 2.

Pafos 1, Villarreal 0

Manchester City 4, Borussia Dortmund 1

Inter Milan 2, Kairat Almaty 1

Bayer Leverkusen 1, Benfica 0

Club Brugge 3, Barcelona 3

Galatsaray 3, Ajax 0

Atalanta 1, Marseille 0

Newcastle 2, Athletic Bilbao 0

Matchday 5

Tuesday, Nov. 25

Benfica 2, Ajax 0

R. Union Saint-Gilloise 1, Galatsaray 0

Bayer Leverkusen 2, Manchester City 0

Chelsea 3, Barcelona 0

Borussia Dortmund 4, Villarreal 0

Napoli 2, Qarabağ 0

Slavia Praha 0, Athletic Bilbao 0

Juventus 3, Bodø/Glimt 2

Marseille 2, Newcastle 1

Wednesday, Nov. 26

Copenhagen vs. Kairat Almaty, 12:45 p.m.

Pafos vs. Monaco, 12:45 p.m.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.

Liverpool vs. PSV Eindhoven, 3 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Bayern München, 3 p.m.

Atlético Madrid vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m.

Frankfurt vs. Atalanta, 3 p.m.

Sporting CP vs. Club Brugge, 3 p.m.

Olympiacos vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.

Matchday 6

Tuesday, Dec. 9

Kairat Almaty vs. Olympiacos, 10:30 a.m.

Bayern München vs. Sporting CP, 12:45 p.m.

Atalanta vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m.

Monaco vs. Galatsaray, 3 p.m.

R. Union Saint-Gilloise vs. Marseille, 3 p.m.

PSV Eindhoven vs. Atlético Madrid, 3 p.m.

Barcelona vs. Frankfurt, 3 p.m.

Inter Milan vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.

Tottenham vs. Slavia Praha, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 10

Villarreal vs. Copenhagen, 12:45 p.m.

Qarabağ vs. Ajax, 12:45 p.m.

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Newcastle, 3 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m.

Benfica vs. Napoli, 3 p.m.

Club Brugge vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.

Athletic Bilbao vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m.

Juventus vs. Pafos, 3 p.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. FK Bodø/Glimt, 3 p.m.

