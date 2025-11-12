Celtics host the Grizzlies for out-of-conference contest

Memphis Grizzlies (4-8, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (5-7, 11th in the Eastern Conference) Boston; Wednesday, 7:30…

Memphis Grizzlies (4-8, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (5-7, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Celtics -6.5; over/under is 229.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Grizzlies take on the Boston Celtics in non-conference play.

The Celtics have gone 2-3 at home. Boston is seventh in the league averaging 14.5 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 32.8% from downtown. Anfernee Simons leads the team averaging 3.0 makes while shooting 40.9% from 3-point range.

The Grizzlies are 1-3 on the road. Memphis ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 33.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Santi Aldama averaging 5.0.

The Celtics are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 48.3% the Grizzlies allow to opponents. The Grizzlies are shooting 44.3% from the field, 0.1% higher than the 44.2% the Celtics’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Brown is averaging 27.7 points and four assists for the Celtics. Derrick White is averaging 18 points, seven assists and two blocks over the past 10 games.

Ja Morant is averaging 18.9 points and 8.1 assists for the Grizzlies. Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 19 points and six rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 5-5, averaging 113.0 points, 44.0 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points per game.

Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 112.9 points, 44.4 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.0 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Jayson Tatum: out (achilles).

Grizzlies: Zach Edey: day to day (ankle), Scotty Pippen Jr.: out (toe), Javon Small: day to day (toe), Brandon Clarke: out (knee), Ty Jerome: out (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

