CCHA Glance

All Times EST
|OVERALL
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota St. (Mankato)
|7
|1
|2
|0
|24
|30
|17
|10
|2
|4
|Bemidji St.
|7
|1
|2
|0
|23
|34
|20
|9
|7
|2
|Bowling Green
|5
|2
|3
|0
|19
|37
|30
|7
|4
|3
|Michigan Tech
|5
|3
|2
|0
|16
|27
|20
|8
|6
|2
|Augustana
|4
|4
|1
|0
|15
|18
|17
|7
|5
|1
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|3
|2
|2
|0
|12
|22
|19
|6
|6
|3
|Lake Superior St.
|2
|8
|0
|0
|9
|17
|28
|5
|10
|1
|Ferris St.
|2
|6
|0
|0
|5
|19
|32
|3
|11
|0
|N. Michigan
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|12
|33
|0
|16
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
Bowling Green 4, Princeton 3
St. Thomas (Minn.) 2, Michigan Tech 1
Augustana Vikings 2, Lake Superior St. 1
Minnesota St. (Mankato) 3, N. Michigan 2
North Dakota 2, Bemidji St. 1, OT
Friday’s Games
N. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at Augustana Vikings, 8:07 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.
Ferris St. at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 8:07 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 6
N. Michigan at Bowling Green, 6:07 p.m.
Ferris St. at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 7:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at Augustana Vikings, 7:07 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 12
St. Thomas (Minn.) at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Augustana Vikings, 8:07 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 13
St. Thomas (Minn.) at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.
Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Augustana Vikings, 7:07 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 19
Omaha at Augustana Vikings, 8:07 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 20
Omaha at Augustana Vikings, 7:07 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.