CCHA Glance

All Times EST
|OVERALL
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Bemidji St.
|7
|1
|2
|0
|23
|34
|20
|9
|5
|2
|Bowling Green
|5
|2
|3
|0
|19
|37
|30
|5
|4
|3
|Minnesota St. (Mankato)
|5
|1
|2
|0
|18
|23
|15
|8
|2
|4
|Michigan Tech
|5
|2
|1
|0
|15
|23
|15
|8
|5
|1
|Augustana
|3
|3
|1
|0
|12
|15
|14
|6
|4
|1
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|2
|2
|1
|0
|7
|17
|15
|5
|6
|2
|Lake Superior St.
|1
|7
|0
|0
|6
|14
|25
|4
|9
|1
|Ferris St.
|2
|6
|0
|0
|5
|19
|32
|3
|11
|0
|N. Michigan
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|10
|26
|0
|14
|0
___
Friday’s Games
Minnesota St. (Mankato) at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.
Princeton at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.
Augustana Vikings at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.
North Dakota at Bemidji St., 8:37 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Princeton at Bowling Green, 6:07 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.
Augustana Vikings at Lake Superior St., 6:07 p.m.
Minnesota St. (Mankato) at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. vs. North Dakota at Ralph Engelstad Arena, 7:07 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 5
N. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at Augustana Vikings, 8:07 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.
Ferris St. at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 8:07 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 6
N. Michigan at Bowling Green, 6:07 p.m.
Ferris St. at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 7:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at Augustana Vikings, 7:07 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 12
St. Thomas (Minn.) at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Augustana Vikings, 8:07 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 13
St. Thomas (Minn.) at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.
Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Augustana Vikings, 7:07 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 19
Omaha at Augustana Vikings, 8:07 p.m.
