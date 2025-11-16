CCHA Glance

All Times EST
|OVERALL
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Bemidji St.
|5
|1
|2
|0
|17
|21
|15
|7
|5
|2
|Bowling Green
|4
|1
|3
|0
|17
|32
|22
|4
|3
|3
|Michigan Tech
|5
|0
|1
|0
|15
|21
|9
|8
|3
|1
|Minnesota St. (Mankato)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|12
|17
|13
|6
|2
|4
|Augustana
|3
|3
|1
|0
|12
|15
|14
|6
|4
|1
|Ferris St.
|1
|5
|0
|0
|3
|14
|27
|2
|10
|0
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|9
|10
|4
|5
|2
|Lake Superior St.
|0
|6
|0
|0
|2
|9
|20
|3
|8
|1
|N. Michigan
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|13
|0
|12
|0
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota St. (Mankato) 4, Lake Superior St. 2
Bowling Green 5, Ferris St. 2
Michigan Tech 2, Bemidji St. 1, OT
St. Thomas (Minn.) 4, Augustana Vikings 4, 2OT
Friday’s Games
Lake Superior St. at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 8:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.
Bowling Green at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 22
Lake Superior St. at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.
Bowling Green at St. Thomas (Minn.), 7:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 28
Minnesota St. (Mankato) at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.
Princeton at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.
Augustana Vikings at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.
North Dakota at Bemidji St., 8:37 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 29
Princeton at Bowling Green, 6:07 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.
Augustana Vikings at Lake Superior St., 6:07 p.m.
Minnesota St. (Mankato) at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. vs. North Dakota at Ralph Engelstad Arena, 7:07 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 5
N. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at Augustana Vikings, 8:07 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.
Ferris St. at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 8:07 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 6
N. Michigan at Bowling Green, 6:07 p.m.
Ferris St. at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at Augustana Vikings, 7:07 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 9:07 p.m.
