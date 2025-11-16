CCHA Glance

All Times EST OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Bemidji St. 5 1 2 0…

All Times EST

OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Bemidji St. 5 1 2 0 17 21 15 7 5 2 Bowling Green 4 1 3 0 17 32 22 4 3 3 Michigan Tech 5 0 1 0 15 21 9 8 3 1 Minnesota St. (Mankato) 3 1 2 0 12 17 13 6 2 4 Augustana 3 3 1 0 12 15 14 6 4 1 Ferris St. 1 5 0 0 3 14 27 2 10 0 St. Thomas (Minn.) 1 1 1 0 3 9 10 4 5 2 Lake Superior St. 0 6 0 0 2 9 20 3 8 1 N. Michigan 0 4 0 0 0 5 13 0 12 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota St. (Mankato) 4, Lake Superior St. 2

Bowling Green 5, Ferris St. 2

Michigan Tech 2, Bemidji St. 1, OT

St. Thomas (Minn.) 4, Augustana Vikings 4, 2OT

Friday’s Games

Lake Superior St. at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 8:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 22

Lake Superior St. at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at St. Thomas (Minn.), 7:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 28

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Princeton at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

Augustana Vikings at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

North Dakota at Bemidji St., 8:37 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 29

Princeton at Bowling Green, 6:07 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.

Augustana Vikings at Lake Superior St., 6:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. vs. North Dakota at Ralph Engelstad Arena, 7:07 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 5

N. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Augustana Vikings, 8:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 6

N. Michigan at Bowling Green, 6:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Augustana Vikings, 7:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 9:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.