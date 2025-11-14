CCHA Glance

All Times EST
|OVERALL
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Bemidji St.
|5
|0
|2
|0
|16
|20
|13
|7
|4
|2
|Bowling Green
|3
|1
|3
|0
|14
|27
|20
|3
|3
|3
|Michigan Tech
|4
|0
|1
|0
|13
|19
|8
|7
|3
|1
|Augustana
|3
|3
|0
|0
|10
|11
|10
|6
|4
|0
|Minnesota St. (Mankato)
|2
|1
|2
|0
|9
|13
|11
|5
|2
|4
|Ferris St.
|1
|4
|0
|0
|3
|12
|22
|2
|9
|0
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|6
|4
|5
|1
|Lake Superior St.
|0
|5
|0
|0
|2
|7
|16
|3
|7
|1
|N. Michigan
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|13
|0
|12
|0
___
Friday’s Games
Bowling Green 9, Ferris St. 5
Bemidji St. 2, Michigan Tech 2, 2OT
Minnesota St. (Mankato) 2, Lake Superior St. 1, OT
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Lake Superior St., 6:07 p.m.
Ferris St. at Bowling Green, 6:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Augustana Vikings, 7:07 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 21
Lake Superior St. at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 8:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.
Bowling Green at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 22
Lake Superior St. at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.
Bowling Green at St. Thomas (Minn.), 7:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 28
Minnesota St. (Mankato) at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.
Princeton at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.
Augustana Vikings at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.
North Dakota at Bemidji St., 8:37 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 29
Princeton at Bowling Green, 6:07 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.
Augustana Vikings at Lake Superior St., 6:07 p.m.
Minnesota St. (Mankato) at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. vs. North Dakota at Ralph Engelstad Arena, 7:07 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 5
N. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at Augustana Vikings, 8:07 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.
Ferris St. at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 8:07 p.m.
