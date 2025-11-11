CCHA Glance

All Times EST OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Bemidji St. 5 0 1 0…

All Times EST

OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Bemidji St. 5 0 1 0 14 18 11 7 4 1 Michigan Tech 4 0 0 0 12 17 6 7 3 0 Bowling Green 2 1 3 0 11 18 15 2 3 3 Augustana 3 3 0 0 10 11 10 6 4 0 Minnesota St. (Mankato) 1 1 2 0 7 11 10 4 2 4 Ferris St. 1 3 0 0 3 7 13 2 8 0 St. Thomas (Minn.) 1 1 0 0 2 5 6 4 5 1 Lake Superior St. 0 4 0 0 1 6 14 3 6 1 N. Michigan 0 4 0 0 0 5 13 0 12 0

Tuesday’s Games

St. Thomas (Minn.) 3, St. Cloud St. 1

Friday’s Games

Ferris St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Lake Superior St., 6:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Bowling Green, 6:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Augustana Vikings, 7:07 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 21

Lake Superior St. at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 8:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 22

Lake Superior St. at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at St. Thomas (Minn.), 7:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 28

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Princeton at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

Augustana Vikings at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

North Dakota at Bemidji St., 8:37 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 29

Princeton at Bowling Green, 6:07 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.

Augustana Vikings at Lake Superior St., 6:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. vs. North Dakota at Ralph Engelstad Arena, 7:07 p.m.

