CCHA Glance

All Times EST

OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Bemidji St. 4 0 1 0 12 15 9 6 4 1 Augustana 3 2 0 0 10 11 8 6 3 0 Michigan Tech 3 0 0 0 9 13 4 6 3 0 Bowling Green 2 1 2 0 9 17 14 2 3 2 Minnesota St. (Mankato) 1 1 1 0 6 10 9 4 2 3 St. Thomas (Minn.) 1 1 0 0 2 5 6 3 5 1 Lake Superior St. 0 3 0 0 0 4 11 3 5 1 Ferris St. 0 3 0 0 0 5 13 1 8 0 N. Michigan 0 3 0 0 0 3 9 0 11 0

Friday’s Games

Michigan Tech 4, N. Michigan 1

Augustana Vikings 4, Ferris St. 2

Bowling Green 4, Minnesota St. (Mankato) 4, 2OT

Bemidji St. 4, Lake Superior St. 1

Saturday’s Games

Augustana Vikings at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

St. Cloud St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 14

Ferris St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 15

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Lake Superior St., 6:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Bowling Green, 6:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Augustana Vikings, 7:07 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 21

Lake Superior St. at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 8:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 22

Lake Superior St. at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at St. Thomas (Minn.), 7:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.

