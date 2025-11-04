CCHA Glance

All Times EST
|OVERALL
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Bemidji St.
|3
|0
|1
|0
|9
|11
|8
|5
|4
|1
|Bowling Green
|2
|1
|1
|0
|8
|13
|10
|2
|3
|1
|Augustana
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|7
|6
|5
|3
|0
|Michigan Tech
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|9
|3
|5
|3
|0
|Minnesota St. (Mankato)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|6
|5
|4
|2
|2
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|6
|3
|5
|1
|Lake Superior St.
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|7
|3
|4
|1
|Ferris St.
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|9
|1
|7
|0
|N. Michigan
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0
|10
|0
___
Friday’s Games
N. Michigan at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.
Augustana Vikings at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
Bowling Green at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 8:07 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Augustana Vikings at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.
Bowling Green at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 11
St. Cloud St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 14
Ferris St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 15
Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Lake Superior St., 6:07 p.m.
Ferris St. at Bowling Green, 6:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Augustana Vikings, 7:07 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 21
Lake Superior St. at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 8:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.
Bowling Green at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 22
Lake Superior St. at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.
Bowling Green at St. Thomas (Minn.), 7:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.
