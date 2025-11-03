CCHA Glance

All Times EST OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Bemidji St. 3 0 1 0…

All Times EST

OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Bemidji St. 3 0 1 0 9 11 8 5 4 1 Bowling Green 2 1 1 0 8 13 10 2 3 1 Augustana 2 2 0 0 7 7 6 5 3 0 Michigan Tech 2 0 0 0 6 9 3 5 3 0 Minnesota St. (Mankato) 1 1 0 0 4 6 5 4 2 2 St. Thomas (Minn.) 1 1 0 0 2 5 6 3 5 1 Lake Superior St. 0 2 0 0 0 3 7 3 4 1 Ferris St. 0 2 0 0 0 3 9 1 7 0 N. Michigan 0 2 0 0 0 2 5 0 10 0

Friday’s Games

N. Michigan at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

Augustana Vikings at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 8:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Augustana Vikings at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 11

St. Cloud St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 14

Ferris St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 15

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Lake Superior St., 6:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Bowling Green, 6:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Augustana Vikings, 7:07 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 21

Lake Superior St. at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 8:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 22

Lake Superior St. at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at St. Thomas (Minn.), 7:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.

