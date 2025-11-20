Cavaliers host Pacers Friday for NBA Cup group stage game

Indiana Pacers (2-13, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (10-6, fourth in the Eastern Conference) Cleveland; Friday, 7…

Indiana Pacers (2-13, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (10-6, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -9.5; over/under is 226.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Cavaliers play the Indiana Pacers in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup.

The Cavaliers are 4-0 against division opponents. Cleveland ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Evan Mobley averaging 2.5.

The Pacers are 1-5 in Eastern Conference play. Indiana has a 0-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Cavaliers are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 48.2% the Pacers allow to opponents. The Pacers average 11.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 13.2 per game the Cavaliers allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mobley is averaging 18.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, four assists and 1.5 blocks for the Cavaliers. De’Andre Hunter is averaging 25.0 points over the last 10 games.

Isaiah Jackson is scoring 8.2 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Pacers. Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 24.0 points and 12.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 123.6 points, 45.3 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points per game.

Pacers: 2-8, averaging 109.1 points, 44.6 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.8 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Jaylon Tyson: day to day (illness), Sam Merrill: day to day (hand), Max Strus: out (foot), Darius Garland: day to day (toe).

Pacers: Quenton Jackson: day to day (hamstring), Obi Toppin: out (foot), Johnny Furphy: day to day (ankle), Aaron Nesmith: out (knee), Kam Jones: out (back), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

