Catcher James McCann agrees to $2.75 million, 1-year deal with Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks are bringing back veteran catcher James McCann on a $2.75 million, one-year deal.

The deal announced Friday includes the potential to earn up to $500,000 in bonuses depending on time served on the team’s active roster.

The 35-year-old McCann signed with the D-backs in June and provided solid production, batting .260 with five homers and 17 RBIs. He was also good with the team’s young pitchers, including Ryne Nelson and Brandon Pfaadt.

McCann will likely be the backup to Gabriel Moreno, who hit .285 with nine homers and 40 RBIs last season. Moreno has missed sizable chunks of the past two seasons with injuries.

McCann would earn an extra $100,000 after 50 days on the active roster, $125,000 each after 75 and 100 days and $150,000 after 125 days.

A 2019 All-Star with the Chicago White Sox, McCann will be playing his 13th season in the big leagues. He has a .242 career batting average and 97 homers.

