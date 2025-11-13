Carolina and Vancouver hit the ice for out-of-conference matchup

Vancouver Canucks (8-9-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (11-5, in the Metropolitan Division) Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 7…

Vancouver Canucks (8-9-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (11-5, in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes face the Vancouver Canucks in a non-conference matchup.

Carolina has an 11-5 record overall and a 5-2-0 record in home games. The Hurricanes are 5-0-0 when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

Vancouver is 8-9-1 overall and 5-4-0 on the road. The Canucks have a 2-5-0 record in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Blake has four goals and eight assists for the Hurricanes. Logan Stankoven has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Elias Pettersson has three goals and 10 assists for the Canucks. Quinn Hughes has eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-4-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.7 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Canucks: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Canucks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.