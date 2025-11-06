Carlsson’s short-handed goal in 3rd period helps Ducks rally to beat Stars 7-5

DALLAS (AP) — Leo Carlsson’s short-handed goal midway through the third period proved to be the winner as the Anaheim…

DALLAS (AP) — Leo Carlsson’s short-handed goal midway through the third period proved to be the winner as the Anaheim Ducks rallied to beat the Dallas Stars 7-5 on Thursday night.

Carlsson scored on a slap shot 10:38 into the third period to give the Ducks a 6-4 lead. Troy Terry had an assist on the goal.

Chris Kreider scored twice, Cutter Gauthier, Olen Zellweger and Ian Moore added goals and Mason McTavish added an empty-netter for Anaheim, which won its fifth straight and for the seventh time in eight games. Lukas Dostal finished with 21 saves.

Wyatt Johnston had two power-pay goals, Roope Hintz, Tyler Seguin and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Dallas, which lost for the third time in four games. Miro Heiskanen had four assists and Jake Oettinger made 18 saves.

Dallas had its seven-game points streak halted.

Trailing 2-0 after one period, Anaheim stormed back in the second and outscored Dallas 4-1 in the frame.

Zellweger scored on a power play at 17:05 of the period to give Anaheim a 4-3 lead.

Gauthier had tied it at 3 with a goal at 14:07 after the Stars took a 3-2 lead on a goal by Seguin at 8:19.

Moore scored on a deflection at 2:48 of the second to tie the game at 2

Kreider’s power-play goal just over a minute into the second period cut Anaheim’s deficit to 201.

Johnston, who staked Dallas to a one-goal lead at about the six-minute mark of the first with his first goal with a man advantage, added another goal on the power play at 16:18.

Up next

Ducks: At the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.

Stars: At the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.