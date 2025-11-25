Canucks take losing streak into matchup with the Ducks

Vancouver Canucks (9-12-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (14-7-1, in the Pacific Division) Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m.…

Vancouver Canucks (9-12-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (14-7-1, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks, on a three-game losing streak, play the Anaheim Ducks.

Anaheim is 3-1-0 against the Pacific Division and 14-7-1 overall. The Ducks have scored 79 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank second in NHL play.

Vancouver is 2-2-0 against the Pacific Division and 9-12-2 overall. The Canucks have a 2-5-0 record when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leo Carlsson has scored 11 goals with 18 assists for the Ducks. Troy Terry has two goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Kiefer Sherwood has 12 goals and four assists for the Canucks. Jake DeBrusk has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Canucks: 3-5-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Canucks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.