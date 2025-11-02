Canucks play the Predators following O’Connor’s 2-goal showing

Vancouver Canucks (6-7, in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (5-6-2, in the Central Division) Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 8:30 p.m.…

Vancouver Canucks (6-7, in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (5-6-2, in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks visit the Nashville Predators after Drew O’Connor scored two goals in the Canucks’ 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild.

Nashville has a 4-3-1 record at home and a 5-6-2 record overall. The Predators have a 2-3-1 record when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

Vancouver has a 4-4-0 record on the road and a 6-7 record overall. The Canucks are 1-4-0 in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

The teams meet Monday for the second time this season. The Predators won 2-1 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Forsberg has scored five goals with four assists for the Predators. Ryan O’Reilly has three goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Kiefer Sherwood has nine goals for the Canucks. Conor Garland has scored three goals with seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 3-6-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Canucks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Canucks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.