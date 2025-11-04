Canucks in action against the Blackhawks following overtime victory

Chicago Blackhawks (5-5-3, in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (7-7, in the Pacific Division) Vancouver, British Columbia; Wednesday, 10…

Chicago Blackhawks (5-5-3, in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (7-7, in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks visit the Vancouver Canucks after the Canucks beat the Nashville Predators 5-4 in overtime.

Vancouver is 2-3-0 at home and 7-7 overall. The Canucks are 4-1-0 when scoring a power-play goal.

Chicago has a 5-5-3 record overall and a 2-3-2 record on the road. The Blackhawks are third in NHL play serving 11.4 penalty minutes per game.

The teams square off Wednesday for the second time this season. The Canucks won the previous meeting 3-2 in a shootout.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conor Garland has scored three goals with eight assists for the Canucks. Elias Pettersson has three goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Connor Bedard has six goals and nine assists for the Blackhawks. Ryan Donato has scored six goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, five assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Blackhawks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

