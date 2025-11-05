Canadiens visit the Devils after Dach’s 2-goal performance

Montreal Canadiens (9-3-1, in the Atlantic Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (9-4, in the Metropolitan Division) Newark, New Jersey; Thursday,…

Montreal Canadiens (9-3-1, in the Atlantic Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (9-4, in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the New Jersey Devils after Kirby Dach scored two goals in the Canadiens’ 5-4 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.

New Jersey has a 9-4 record overall and a 5-0-0 record in home games. The Devils have a 2-1-0 record in games their opponents commit more penalties.

Montreal has a 9-3-1 record overall and a 5-2-0 record on the road. The Canadiens serve 10.8 penalty minutes per game to rank ninth in league play.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Brown has scored five goals with one assist for the Devils. Jack Hughes has 10 goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Lane Hutson has one goal and 12 assists for the Canadiens. Cole Caufield has nine goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Canadiens: 7-2-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.7 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Canadiens: None listed.

