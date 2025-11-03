Canadiens take on the Flyers after overtime victory

Philadelphia Flyers (6-5-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (9-3, in the Atlantic Division) Montreal, Quebec; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Philadelphia Flyers (6-5-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (9-3, in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens host the Philadelphia Flyers after the Canadiens beat the Ottawa Senators 4-3 in overtime.

Montreal is 9-3 overall and 4-1-0 at home. The Canadiens rank seventh in NHL play with 44 total goals (averaging 3.7 per game).

Philadelphia is 6-5-1 overall and 0-2-1 in road games. The Flyers have an even scoring differential this season, scoring and giving up 31 goals.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Caufield has 10 goals and five assists for the Canadiens. Alexander Newhook has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Tyson Foerster has five goals and three assists for the Flyers. Owen Tippett has scored four goals and added one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 8-2-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.5 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Flyers: 6-4-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.7 penalties and 14.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: None listed.

Flyers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.