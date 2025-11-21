Canadiens bring 5-game losing streak into matchup with the Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs (9-9-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (10-7-3, in the Atlantic Division) Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7…

Toronto Maple Leafs (9-9-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (10-7-3, in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens will try to end a five-game losing streak when they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Montreal is 10-7-3 overall and 3-2-0 against the Atlantic Division. The Canadiens rank 10th in NHL play with 67 total goals (averaging 3.4 per game).

Toronto is 9-9-3 overall with a 2-5-0 record in Atlantic Division play. The Maple Leafs have scored 72 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank third in NHL play.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams play this season. The Maple Leafs won 5-2 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Suzuki has five goals and 17 assists for the Canadiens. Cole Caufield has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

William Nylander has nine goals and 18 assists for the Maple Leafs. John Tavares has scored six goals and added seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 3-4-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 5.2 penalties and 12.2 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 4-4-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: None listed.

Maple Leafs: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

