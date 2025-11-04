Calgary takes on Columbus following Huberdeau’s 2-goal game

Columbus Blue Jackets (7-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Calgary Flames (3-9-2, in the Pacific Division) Calgary, Alberta; Wednesday, 9:30…

Columbus Blue Jackets (7-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Calgary Flames (3-9-2, in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames host the Columbus Blue Jackets after Jonathan Huberdeau’s two-goal game against the Philadelphia Flyers in the Flames’ 2-1 win.

Calgary has a 3-9-2 record overall and a 1-3-1 record on its home ice. The Flames have conceded 47 goals while scoring 30 for a -17 scoring differential.

Columbus has gone 4-2-0 on the road and 7-5 overall. The Blue Jackets are 7-0-0 when scoring at least three goals.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Coronato has scored three goals with two assists for the Flames. Huberdeau has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Charlie Coyle has two goals and seven assists for the Blue Jackets. Dmitri Voronkov has scored four goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 2-6-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.8 assists, 4.9 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 2.9 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

