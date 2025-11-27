Bulls visit Hornets Friday in NBA Cup group stage

Chicago Bulls (9-8, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (4-14, 12th in the Eastern Conference) Charlotte, North Carolina;…

Chicago Bulls (9-8, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (4-14, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -3.5; over/under is 246.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Charlotte Hornets face the Chicago Bulls in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup.

The Hornets are 3-9 in Eastern Conference games. Charlotte has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulls have gone 6-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is the Eastern Conference leader with 35.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Josh Giddey averaging 8.3.

The Hornets average 115.3 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 124.2 the Bulls allow. The Bulls average 121.3 points per game, 0.4 more than the 120.9 the Hornets allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Bridges is shooting 42.0% and averaging 21.7 points for the Hornets. Brandon Miller is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Giddey is averaging 20.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 9.5 assists for the Bulls. Ayo Dosunmu is averaging 28 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 1-9, averaging 111.3 points, 43.7 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.3 points per game.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 121.9 points, 46.0 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 130.3 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Grant Williams: day to day (acl), Pat Connaughton: day to day (calf), Josh Green: day to day (shoulder).

Bulls: Dalen Terry: day to day (calf), Zach Collins: day to day (wrist), Trentyn Flowers: day to day (illness), Nikola Vucevic: day to day (knee), Kevin Huerter: day to day (illness), Isaac Okoro: day to day (lumbar).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.