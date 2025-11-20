Bulls host Heat Friday for NBA Cup group stage matchup

Miami Heat (9-6, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (8-6, seventh in the Eastern Conference) Chicago; Friday, 8…

Miami Heat (9-6, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (8-6, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat travel to face the Miami Heat in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup.

The Bulls are 5-4 in Eastern Conference games. Chicago is 3-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Heat are 5-3 against conference opponents. Miami leads the Eastern Conference scoring 123.6 points per game while shooting 48.3%.

The Bulls make 48.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (43.4%). The Heat average 13.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 12.6 per game the Bulls allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Giddey is averaging 20.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 9.7 assists for the Bulls. Nikola Vucevic is averaging 27 points and eight rebounds over the last 10 games.

Andrew Wiggins is averaging 16.7 points for the Heat. Norman Powell is averaging 25.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 4-6, averaging 122.5 points, 46.9 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.1 points per game.

Heat: 6-4, averaging 122.7 points, 43.9 rebounds, 30.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.7 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Zach Collins: day to day (wrist), Tre Jones: day to day (ankle).

Heat: Nikola Jovic: day to day (hip), Tyler Herro: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.