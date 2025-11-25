Buffalo visits Pittsburgh in Eastern Conference action

Buffalo Sabres (9-9-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (10-6-5, in the Metropolitan Division) Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Buffalo Sabres (9-9-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (10-6-5, in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins and the Buffalo Sabres take the ice in Eastern Conference action.

Pittsburgh has a 5-3-2 record at home and a 10-6-5 record overall. The Penguins have a +nine scoring differential, with 64 total goals scored and 55 given up.

Buffalo has gone 1-5-2 on the road and 9-9-4 overall. The Sabres have given up 75 goals while scoring 70 for a -5 scoring differential.

Wednesday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Rust has five goals and 10 assists for the Penguins. Sidney Crosby has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Alex Tuch has seven goals and 13 assists for the Sabres. Zachary Benson has 10 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 3-4-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Sabres: 4-5-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.8 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: None listed.

Sabres: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.