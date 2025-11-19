Buffalo hosts Calgary after Ostlund’s 2-goal showing

Calgary Flames (5-13-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (7-8-4, in the Atlantic Division) Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 7:30…

Calgary Flames (5-13-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (7-8-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sabres -156, Flames +130; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Calgary Flames after Noah Ostlund scored two goals in the Sabres’ 5-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers.

Buffalo has gone 6-3-2 at home and 7-8-4 overall. The Sabres have a 1-0-4 record in games decided by a goal.

Calgary has a 5-13-3 record overall and a 2-9-1 record in road games. The Flames have committed 96 total penalties (4.6 per game) to rank second in the league.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rasmus Dahlin has one goal and 12 assists for the Sabres. Tage Thompson has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Matthew Coronato has six goals and four assists for the Flames. Jonathan Huberdeau has three goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 3-4-3, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Flames: 3-5-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.2 assists, 4.1 penalties and 13.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: None listed.

Flames: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

