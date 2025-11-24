Bucks take on the Trail Blazers on 4-game skid

Portland Trail Blazers (7-9, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (8-9, 11th in the Eastern Conference) Milwaukee; Monday,…

Portland Trail Blazers (7-9, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (8-9, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -1.5; over/under is 235.5

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee aims to stop its four-game skid when the Bucks take on Portland.

The Bucks have gone 5-5 in home games. Milwaukee is ninth in the Eastern Conference scoring 117.3 points while shooting 49.6% from the field.

The Trail Blazers are 4-6 on the road. Portland averages 15.9 turnovers per game and is 4-5 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Bucks average 15.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 13.0 per game the Trail Blazers allow. The Trail Blazers average 13.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than the Bucks allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Rollins is averaging 18.6 points, 5.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bucks. Bobby Portis is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games.

Jerami Grant is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Trail Blazers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 3-7, averaging 113.5 points, 38.8 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.8 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 3-6, averaging 119.1 points, 48.4 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.9 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Kevin Porter Jr.: out (knee), Taurean Prince: out (neck), Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (groin).

Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson: out (hamstring), Robert Williams III: out (knee), Matisse Thybulle: out (thumb), Jrue Holiday: out (calf), Blake Wesley: out (foot), Shaedon Sharpe: out (calf), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.