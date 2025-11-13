Bucks host Hornets Friday for NBA Cup group stage matchup

Charlotte Hornets (4-7, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (7-5, seventh in the Eastern Conference) Milwaukee; Friday, 8…

Charlotte Hornets (4-7, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (7-5, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Charlotte Hornets visit the Charlotte Hornets in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup.

Milwaukee finished 48-34 overall and 31-21 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The Bucks averaged 25.5 assists per game on 42.0 made field goals last season.

Charlotte went 19-63 overall and 10-42 in Eastern Conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Hornets averaged 105.1 points per game last season, 15.5 from the free-throw line and 39 from deep.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Hornets won 111-100 in the last matchup on Nov. 13. Miles Bridges led the Hornets with 20 points, and Ryan Rollins led the Bucks with 25 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (knee), Kevin Porter Jr.: out (ankle), Taurean Prince: day to day (neck).

Hornets: Grant Williams: day to day (acl), LaMelo Ball: day to day (ankle), Brandon Miller: out (shoulder), Josh Green: day to day (shoulder).

