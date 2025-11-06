Bucks host Bulls Friday for NBA Cup group stage game

Chicago Bulls (6-1, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (5-3, fifth in the Eastern Conference) Milwaukee; Friday, 8…

Chicago Bulls (6-1, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (5-3, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Chicago Bulls in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup.

Milwaukee went 48-34 overall, 9-7 in Central Division games and 28-14 at home a season ago. The Bucks shot 48.6% from the field and 38.7% from 3-point range last season.

Chicago went 39-43 overall and 4-12 in Central Division play during the 2024-25 season. The Bulls averaged 117.8 points per game last season, 50.8 in the paint, 15.4 off of turnovers and 18.5 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Bucks: Kevin Porter Jr.: out (ankle).

Bulls: Coby White: out (calf), Zach Collins: out (wrist), Ayo Dosunmu: out (quadricep).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

