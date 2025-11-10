Bucks forward Taurean Prince out indefinitely with herniated disk in his neck

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Taurean Prince is out indefinitely with a herniated disk in his neck. Prince already…

Prince already had missed the Bucks’ last two games. The Bucks announced Monday that Prince underwent an MRI last week that revealed the herniated disk.

Bucks officials didn’t put a timeline on Prince’s return and said the team’s medical staff and external specialists would determine his best treatment plan. Coach Doc Rivers said before Monday’s game at Dallas that the medical staff would wait until the swelling went down to do any X-rays.

The 31-year-old Prince has averaged 6.1 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 21.1 minutes in eight games off the bench this season. He is shooting 42.9% from 3-point range and has made 1.5 3-pointers per game.

He played 80 games for the Bucks last season and started 73 of them. Prince averaged 8.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 27.1 minutes. He shot 43.9% from 3-point range and made 1.8 3-pointers per game that season.

The Bucks also are playing without guard Kevin Porter Jr.

Porter sprained his left ankle in the first quarter of the Bucks’ season opener, then hurt his right knee during on-court training while working his way back from the ankle injury.

Porter underwent meniscus surgery Nov. 3 on the knee injury. The Bucks announced Oct. 31 that he would likely miss about a month.

