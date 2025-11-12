Bruins visit the Senators after Pastrnak’s 2-goal game

Boston Bruins (11-7, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (8-5-4, in the Atlantic Division) Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Boston Bruins (11-7, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (8-5-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Ottawa Senators after David Pastrnak scored two goals in the Bruins’ 5-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Ottawa is 2-2-2 against the Atlantic Division and 8-5-4 overall. The Senators have a 6-2-0 record in games their opponents commit more penalties.

Boston is 11-7 overall and 5-3-0 against the Atlantic Division. The Bruins have a 4-2-0 record in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

The teams play Thursday for the third time this season. The Bruins won the last meeting 3-2 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drake Batherson has scored six goals with 11 assists for the Senators. Claude Giroux has two goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Pavel Zacha has five goals and 10 assists for the Bruins. Morgan Geekie has eight goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 6-1-3, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Bruins: 8-2-0, averaging 3.7 goals, six assists, 4.7 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: None listed.

Bruins: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.