Bruins visit the Maple Leafs on 5-game win streak

Boston Bruins (9-7, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (8-5-1, in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins seek to keep a five-game win streak intact when they play the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Toronto is 8-5-1 overall and 2-3-0 against the Atlantic Division. The Maple Leafs have a 7-3-1 record when scoring at least three goals.

Boston has a 9-7 record overall and a 3-3-0 record in Atlantic Division games. The Bruins have allowed 53 goals while scoring 51 for a -2 scoring differential.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Tavares has seven goals and 11 assists for the Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Morgan Geekie has 10 goals and three assists for the Bruins. David Pastrnak has five goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Bruins: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.7 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Bruins: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

