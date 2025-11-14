Bruins visit the Canadiens in Atlantic Division play

Boston Bruins (11-8, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (10-5-2, in the Atlantic Division) Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Boston Bruins (11-8, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (10-5-2, in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlantic Division opponents meet when the Montreal Canadiens take on the Boston Bruins.

Montreal is 10-5-2 overall with a 3-1-0 record in Atlantic Division games. The Canadiens have a 3-1-0 record in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Boston has gone 11-8 overall with a 5-4-0 record against the Atlantic Division. The Bruins have a 3-5-0 record in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane Hutson has one goal and 13 assists for the Canadiens. Cole Caufield has seven goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Morgan Geekie has 12 goals and six assists for the Bruins. David Pastrnak has scored six goals with six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 5-3-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.8 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Bruins: 8-2-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: None listed.

Bruins: None listed.

