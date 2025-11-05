Bruins host the Senators after shootout victory

Ottawa Senators (6-5-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (8-7, in the Atlantic Division) Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Ottawa Senators (6-5-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (8-7, in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the Ottawa Senators after the Bruins beat the New York Islanders 4-3 in a shootout.

Boston is 8-7 overall and 2-3-0 against the Atlantic Division. The Bruins serve 10.5 penalty minutes per game to rank third in the league.

Ottawa is 2-2-1 against the Atlantic Division and 6-5-2 overall. The Senators are 1-3-0 in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

The matchup Thursday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Senators won 7-2 in the previous meeting. Drake Batherson led the Senators with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan Geekie has nine goals and three assists for the Bruins. David Pastrnak has five goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Shane Pinto has eight goals and four assists for the Senators. Tim Stutzle has six goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-5-0, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 4.8 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Senators: 5-3-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Senators: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.