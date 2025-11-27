Bruins host the Rangers after Steeves’ 2-goal game

New York Rangers (12-11-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (14-11, in the Atlantic Division) Boston; Friday, 1 p.m.…

New York Rangers (12-11-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (14-11, in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the New York Rangers after Alex Steeves’ two-goal game against the New York Islanders in the Bruins’ 3-1 win.

Boston is 8-4-0 in home games and 14-11 overall. The Bruins have committed 129 total penalties (5.2 per game) to lead the league.

New York has a 10-4-1 record in road games and a 12-11-2 record overall. The Rangers have a 10-1-1 record in games they score three or more goals.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pavel Zacha has scored five goals with 12 assists for the Bruins. Morgan Geekie has eight goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Adam Fox has three goals and 19 assists for the Rangers. Artemi Panarin has four goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 5.8 penalties and 15.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Rangers: 5-5-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Rangers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

