Brooklyn faces Toronto on 5-game home slide

Toronto Raptors (5-5, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (1-9, 13th in the Eastern Conference)
New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn plays Toronto looking to stop its five-game home skid.
Brooklyn went 26-56 overall and 3-13 in Atlantic Division play last season. The Nets shot 43.7% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range last season.
Toronto finished 30-52 overall and 21-31 in Eastern Conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Raptors averaged 110.9 points per game while shooting 45.8% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point distance last season.
INJURIES: Nets: Haywood Highsmith: out (knee), Cam Thomas: out (hamstring).
Raptors: Jakob Poeltl: day to day (back).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
