Braves and Joel Payamps agree to a 1-year, $2.25M deal after team retains closer Raisel Iglesias

The Associated Press

November 24, 2025, 7:01 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves and right-hander Joel Payamps agreed to a one-year, $2.25 million deal on Monday in another move to retain a veteran member of the team’s bullpen.

Atlanta claimed Payamps off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers on Sept. 22. Payamps, 31, allowed one run in 2 2/3 innings with Atlanta and finished the season with a 6.84 ERA overall in 30 games.

Payamps has a 3.41 ERA with 10 saves in seven seasons. He set a career high with six saves for Milwaukee in 2024.

The agreement with Payamps is Atlanta’s second move in less than a week to keep a veteran right-handed reliever. The Braves re-signed closer Raisel Iglesias to a one-year, $16 million deal announced Wednesday.

Atlanta has had a busy start to its offseason. The team on Wednesday also acquired Mauricio Dubón from the Houston Astros for Nick Allen.

