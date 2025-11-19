Bowman scores on power play again as Golden Knights hold off Rangers 3-2

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Rookie forward Braeden Bowman scored his second career goal and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Rookie forward Braeden Bowman scored his second career goal and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the New York Rangers 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Ben Hutton and Shea Theodore also scored for the Golden Knights, and Akira Schmid stopped 17 shots. Vegas improved to 2-0-1 in the past three games following an 0-2-2 stretch.

Two of Vegas’ goals came on the power play. After a 3-for-34 skid, the Golden Knights have scored five times with the man advantage in the last three games.

Jonny Brodzinski and Vincent Trocheck scored for New York. Another would-be goal by Brodzinski in the third period was wiped out following a replay review when center Mika Zibanejad was ruled offside after Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy challenged the play.

Trocheck’s deflection during a 6-on-5 with 2:43 left cut the margin to one.

Igor Shesterkin made 23 saves for the Rangers.

Bowman, playing his fourth NHL game, scored his second power-play goal in four nights. After making a pass to the top of the slot for Mitch Marner, whose shot deflected off Shesterkin’s pad, Bowman was there to one-time the rebound into the net midway through the first period.

Hutton gave Vegas a 2-0 lead when he scored his first goal in 609 days, beating Shesterkin from the left dot early in the second.

Brodzinski cut the lead in half when he banged in the rebound of Will Cuylle’s shot on a 2-on-1 later in the period.

Theodore, who underwent surgery to treat testicular cancer prior to the 2019-20 season, scored the game-winning goal midway through the third on Hockey Fights Cancer night at T-Mobile Arena.

Up next

Rangers: Will visit Colorado on Thursday.

Golden Knights: Play at Utah on Thursday.

