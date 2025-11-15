Bowman scores his first NHL goal, sparks Golden Knights to 4-1 win over Blues

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Braeden Bowman scored his first NHL goal and got his first assist, and the Vegas Golden…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Braeden Bowman scored his first NHL goal and got his first assist, and the Vegas Golden Knights snapped a four-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night.

Brandon Saad, Noah Hanifin and Tomas Hertl also scored for Vegas while Akira Schmid stopped 22 shots.

Philip Broberg scored for the Blues at 15:57 of the third period. Blues goalie Joel Hofer recorded 29 saves.

Saad, a former Blue, scored his first goal of the season at 12:52 of the first period. Saad signed as a free agent with the Knights in January after he and the St. Louis Blues mutually agreed to terminate his contract.

Bowman, a rookie, scored his first NHL goal in his second game at 14:58. He was all alone on the left side of the goal and pushed the puck in for the power-play goal. He earned his first assist on Saad’s goal.

A long shot from the blue line 36 seconds into the second period by Hanifin, his first this season, gave Vegas a 3-0 lead.

Hertl scored on a breakaway at 11:20 of the third period, extending the Vegas lead to 4-0.

The Blues’ first shot in the second period came at 12:13. That snapped an 18:36 skid between shots on goal.

St. Louis has just three wins in their last 14 games (3-7-4).

The Blues have allowed 73 goals while scoring 52 for a minus 21 scoring differential this season.

Linesman Brad Kovachik missed the game with an injury, so the game was handled by two referees and one linesman.

Up next

Golden Knights: Will play the Wild on Sunday in St. Paul.

Blues: Will play the Maple Leafs on Tuesday night in Toronto.

