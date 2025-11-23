Boston visits San Jose after Geekie’s 2-goal game

Boston Bruins (13-10, in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (10-9-3, in the Pacific Division) San Jose, California; Sunday,…

Boston Bruins (13-10, in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (10-9-3, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -135, Sharks +113; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the San Jose Sharks after Morgan Geekie’s two-goal game against the Los Angeles Kings in the Bruins’ 2-1 overtime win.

San Jose is 10-9-3 overall and 6-4-3 at home. The Sharks have given up 70 goals while scoring 64 for a -6 scoring differential.

Boston has a 5-6-0 record on the road and a 13-10 record overall. The Bruins are 11-6-0 in games they score at least three goals.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Macklin Celebrini has scored 13 goals with 19 assists for the Sharks. Will Smith has three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Geekie has 16 goals and six assists for the Bruins. David Pastrnak has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 6-3-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

Bruins: 7-3-0, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 5.3 penalties and 14 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Bruins: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

