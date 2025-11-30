Bonmatí will miss 2nd leg of Spain’s Nations League final against Germany after leg fracture

MADRID (AP) — Three-time Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmatí fractured her leg in training with Spain’s national team on Sunday.…

MADRID (AP) — Three-time Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmatí fractured her leg in training with Spain’s national team on Sunday. The injury rules her out of Tuesday’s Women’s Nations League final against Germany.

The teams drew 0-0 in the first leg on Friday.

Spain’s soccer federation said Bonmatí landed awkwardly in an accidental collision. Tests diagnosed a fracture of the midfielder’s left fibula.

The Barcelona player will return to her club to begin the recovery period, the Spanish federation said.

Spain has reached the finals of the last four major tournaments. It beat England in the 2023 Women’s World Cup and bettered France in the 2024 Women’s Nations League. It fell to England on penalties in the Euros 2025 final.

