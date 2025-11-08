Bo Horvat scores twice as Islanders keep Rangers winless at home with 5-0 rout

NEW YORK (AP) — Bo Horvat scored twice to move into a tie for the NHL lead and the New…

NEW YORK (AP) — Bo Horvat scored twice to move into a tie for the NHL lead and the New York Islanders kept the New York Rangers winless on home ice with a 5-0 victory over their biggest rival Saturday night.

Jonathan Drouin and Jean-Gabriel Pageau each added a goal and two assists for the Islanders and Anders Lee also scored.

Ilya Sorokin made 33 saves as the Islanders ended a five-game losing streak to the Rangers and won for the second time in the past 10 meetings with their biggest rival.

Horvat moved into a tie with Sidney Crosby and Cutter Gauthier for the league lead by scoring his 10th and 11th goals this season. Horvat had his third multigoal game this season by finishing off a 2-on-1 with Emil Heineman with 9:31 left in the first period and scoring a power-play goal late in the second.

Drouin scored with 33 seconds left in the opening period when he finished off a 2-on-1 with Anthony Duclair. Drouin made a backhand pass from near the crease for the Islanders’ third goal when Horvat lifted a shot from the right circle over goalie Igor Shesterkin.

Sorokin posted his second shutout of the season. He entered the game 3-6-2 with a 3.46 goals-against average in 11 career games against the Rangers.

Sorokin posted his second career shutout against the Rangers and started it with an arm save on Artemi Panarin in the opening minute. He also denied Mika Zibanejad on two point-blank chances during a Rangers’ power play shortly before Horvat scored his second goal.

Up next

Islanders: Visits New Jersey on Monday.

Rangers: Hosts Nashville on Monday.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.