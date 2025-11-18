Bo Horvat gets 13th goal before ejection for Islanders in 3-2 win over Stars after tense finish

DALLAS (AP) — Bo Horvat scored his 13th goal of the season in the second period before being ejected for…

DALLAS (AP) — Bo Horvat scored his 13th goal of the season in the second period before being ejected for high-sticking in the third, and the New York Islanders held on for a 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night.

Calum Ritchie and Kyle Palmieri also scored and David Rittich made 22 saves for the Islanders, who are 5-1 on their seven-game road swing.

Jason Robertson scored twice for Dallas, and Jake Oettinger finished with 19 saves.

Robertson, who has eight goals in his last four games, scored on a 6-on-5 backhander with 1:59 left to cut the deficit to one for the Stars, whose five-game winning streak ended.

The Stars, with Oettinger pulled, lost their man advantage with 28 seconds remaining when Mikko Rantanen was ejected for boarding Alexander Romanov, who was injured after going face-first into the boards and had to be helped off the ice.

Then Wyatt Johnson stunningly tied the game with 0.1 seconds, but his goal was waved off by official review for goaltender interference because Robertson collided with Rittich in the crease and knocked him over.

After a penalty-free first and second periods, the whistles came out in a tense third period. Islanders coach Patrick Roy was livid after the boarding by Rantanen, yelling at the officials and at the Stars bench. There were 35 penalty minutes doled out with seven penalties in the third, including a double-minor and game misconduct for Horvat, who moved into a tie for second in the NHL in goals.

The Stars welcomed back captain Jamie Benn from lung surgery in his season debut. He played 19 shifts, with one shot and four hits.

Ritchie had his first goal and Palmieri had his first short-handed goal as members of the Islanders.

Up next

The Islanders play at Detroit on Thursday, when Dallas visits Vancouver.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.