BMW Australian PGA Championship Scores

Saturday
At Royal Queensland GC
Brisbane, Australia
Purse: $1.6 million
Yardage: 7,085; Par: 71
Third Round
|Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal
|69-65-66—200
|David Puig, Spain
|68-67-65—200
|Anthony Quayle, Australia
|67-66-67—200
|Min Woo Lee, Australia
|68-66-67—201
|Kazuma Kobori, New Zealand
|69-63-69—201
|Marc Leishman, Australia
|67-68-67—202
|Adam Scott, Australia
|68-68-66—202
|Wenyi Ding, China
|67-66-69—202
|Daniel Hillier, New Zealand
|68-67-67—202
|Cameron Davis, Australia
|68-67-68—203
|Nick Voke, New Zealand
|71-66-66—203
|Alex Fitzpatrick, England
|68-70-65—203
|Geoff Ogilvy, Australia
|69-68-66—203
|Bernd Wiesberger, Austria
|70-65-68—203
|Daniel Gale, Australia
|65-71-68—204
|Tom Vaillant, France
|70-64-70—204
|Sebastian Munoz, Colombia
|68-69-67—204
|Quinnton Croker, Australia
|71-69-65—205
|Gregorio De Leo, Italy
|71-69-65—205
|Ryan Peake, Australia
|71-68-66—205
|Marco Penge, England
|70-65-70—205
|Daniel Rodrigues, Portugal
|72-65-68—205
|Adam Brady, Australia
|68-68-69—205
|Davis Bryant, United States
|70-67-68—205
|Rocco Repetto Taylor, Spain
|64-74-67—205
|Sam Bairstow, England
|71-69-66—206
|Elvis Smylie, Australia
|69-71-66—206
|Christopher Wood, Australia
|68-66-72—206
|James Marchesani, Australia
|69-68-69—206
|Robin Williams, South Africa
|70-70-66—206
|Oliver Bekker, South Africa
|71-67-68—206
|Jonathan Broomhead, South Africa
|69-69-69—207
|Josele Ballester, Spain
|68-67-72—207
|Clement Charmasson, France
|67-69-71—207
|James Morrison, England
|68-69-70—207
|Wade Ormsby, Australia
|68-72-67—207
|Shubhankar Sharma, India
|69-69-69—207
|Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Canada
|69-69-69—207
|Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland
|67-68-72—207
|Jack Thompson, Australia
|73-65-69—207
|Brett Rankin, Australia
|64-69-74—207
|Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain
|63-72-72—207
|Abraham Ancer, Mexico
|69-70-69—208
|Josh Geary, New Zealand
|68-71-69—208
|Will Florimo, Australia
|72-68-68—208
|Tobias Jonsson, Sweden
|71-66-71—208
|Jake McLeod, Australia
|70-70-68—208
|Yannik Paul, Germany
|70-68-70—208
|Lachlan Barker, Australia
|69-71-68—208
|Clement Sordet, France
|71-67-70—208
|Carlos Ortiz, Mexico
|71-69-69—209
|Austin Bautista, Australia
|68-72-69—209
|Adam Bland, Australia
|72-68-69—209
|Jack Buchanan, Australia
|71-69-69—209
|Tyler Wood, New Zealand
|69-69-71—209
|Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium
|70-70-69—209
|Stefano Mazzoli, Italy
|70-70-70—210
|Freddy Schott, Germany
|71-67-72—210
|Ryan Fox, New Zealand
|67-70-73—210
|David Law, Scotland
|69-70-71—210
|Curtis Luck, Australia
|68-71-71—210
|Ugo Coussaud, France
|71-69-70—210
|Harrison Crowe, Australia
|69-69-72—210
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand
|72-67-71—210
|Nathan Barbieri, Australia
|70-68-72—210
|Denzel Ieremia, New Zealand
|72-68-70—210
|Yuto Katsuragawa, Japan
|69-70-71—210
|Jason Scrivener, Australia
|69-70-72—211
|Jack Senior, England
|70-70-71—211
|Rafael Campos, Puerto Rico
|73-67-71—211
|Eddie Pepperell, England
|71-69-72—212
|Jordan Gumberg, United States
|69-69-75—213
|Matthew Griffin, Australia
|70-70-74—214
|Michael Wright, Australia
|71-69-74—214
|Andrew Martin, Australia
|70-70-74—214
|Ryan Van Velzen, South Africa
|72-68-74—214
|Thomas Sims, Australia
|71-69-75—215
