BMW Australian PGA Championship Scores

Saturday At Royal Queensland GC Brisbane, Australia Purse: $1.6 million Yardage: 7,085; Par: 71 Third Round Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal 69-65-66—200…

Saturday

At Royal Queensland GC

Brisbane, Australia

Purse: $1.6 million

Yardage: 7,085; Par: 71

Third Round

Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal 69-65-66—200 David Puig, Spain 68-67-65—200 Anthony Quayle, Australia 67-66-67—200 Min Woo Lee, Australia 68-66-67—201 Kazuma Kobori, New Zealand 69-63-69—201 Marc Leishman, Australia 67-68-67—202 Adam Scott, Australia 68-68-66—202 Wenyi Ding, China 67-66-69—202 Daniel Hillier, New Zealand 68-67-67—202 Cameron Davis, Australia 68-67-68—203 Nick Voke, New Zealand 71-66-66—203 Alex Fitzpatrick, England 68-70-65—203 Geoff Ogilvy, Australia 69-68-66—203 Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 70-65-68—203 Daniel Gale, Australia 65-71-68—204 Tom Vaillant, France 70-64-70—204 Sebastian Munoz, Colombia 68-69-67—204 Quinnton Croker, Australia 71-69-65—205 Gregorio De Leo, Italy 71-69-65—205 Ryan Peake, Australia 71-68-66—205 Marco Penge, England 70-65-70—205 Daniel Rodrigues, Portugal 72-65-68—205 Adam Brady, Australia 68-68-69—205 Davis Bryant, United States 70-67-68—205 Rocco Repetto Taylor, Spain 64-74-67—205 Sam Bairstow, England 71-69-66—206 Elvis Smylie, Australia 69-71-66—206 Christopher Wood, Australia 68-66-72—206 James Marchesani, Australia 69-68-69—206 Robin Williams, South Africa 70-70-66—206 Oliver Bekker, South Africa 71-67-68—206 Jonathan Broomhead, South Africa 69-69-69—207 Josele Ballester, Spain 68-67-72—207 Clement Charmasson, France 67-69-71—207 James Morrison, England 68-69-70—207 Wade Ormsby, Australia 68-72-67—207 Shubhankar Sharma, India 69-69-69—207 Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Canada 69-69-69—207 Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland 67-68-72—207 Jack Thompson, Australia 73-65-69—207 Brett Rankin, Australia 64-69-74—207 Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 63-72-72—207 Abraham Ancer, Mexico 69-70-69—208 Josh Geary, New Zealand 68-71-69—208 Will Florimo, Australia 72-68-68—208 Tobias Jonsson, Sweden 71-66-71—208 Jake McLeod, Australia 70-70-68—208 Yannik Paul, Germany 70-68-70—208 Lachlan Barker, Australia 69-71-68—208 Clement Sordet, France 71-67-70—208 Carlos Ortiz, Mexico 71-69-69—209 Austin Bautista, Australia 68-72-69—209 Adam Bland, Australia 72-68-69—209 Jack Buchanan, Australia 71-69-69—209 Tyler Wood, New Zealand 69-69-71—209 Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium 70-70-69—209 Stefano Mazzoli, Italy 70-70-70—210 Freddy Schott, Germany 71-67-72—210 Ryan Fox, New Zealand 67-70-73—210 David Law, Scotland 69-70-71—210 Curtis Luck, Australia 68-71-71—210 Ugo Coussaud, France 71-69-70—210 Harrison Crowe, Australia 69-69-72—210 Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand 72-67-71—210 Nathan Barbieri, Australia 70-68-72—210 Denzel Ieremia, New Zealand 72-68-70—210 Yuto Katsuragawa, Japan 69-70-71—210 Jason Scrivener, Australia 69-70-72—211 Jack Senior, England 70-70-71—211 Rafael Campos, Puerto Rico 73-67-71—211 Eddie Pepperell, England 71-69-72—212 Jordan Gumberg, United States 69-69-75—213 Matthew Griffin, Australia 70-70-74—214 Michael Wright, Australia 71-69-74—214 Andrew Martin, Australia 70-70-74—214 Ryan Van Velzen, South Africa 72-68-74—214 Thomas Sims, Australia 71-69-75—215

