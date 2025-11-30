BMW Australian PGA Championship Par Scores

Sunday
At Royal Queensland GC
Brisbane, Australia
Purse: $1.6 million
Yardage: 7,085; Par: 71
Final Round
|David Puig, Spain (500), $276,940
|68-67-65-66—266
|-18
|Wenyi Ding, China (334), $179,197
|67-66-69-66—268
|-16
|Marc Leishman, Australia (0), $92,042
|67-68-67-67—269
|-15
|Nick Voke, New Zealand (0), $92,042
|71-66-66-66—269
|-15
|Daniel Hillier, New Zealand (116), $63,044
|68-67-67-68—270
|-14
|Min Woo Lee, Australia (116), $63,044
|68-66-67-69—270
|-14
|Adam Scott, Australia (90), $48,872
|68-68-66-69—271
|-13
|Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal (71), $38,608
|69-65-66-72—272
|-12
|Daniel Gale, Australia (0), $38,608
|65-71-68-68—272
|-12
|Sam Bairstow, England (53), $29,201
|71-69-66-67—273
|-11
|Anthony Quayle, Australia (53), $29,201
|67-66-67-73—273
|-11
|Bernd Wiesberger, Austria (53), $29,201
|70-65-68-70—273
|-11
|Josele Ballester, Spain (0), $29,201
|68-67-72-66—273
|-11
|Davis Bryant, United States (42), $22,970
|70-67-68-69—274
|-10
|Gregorio De Leo, Italy (42), $22,970
|71-69-65-69—274
|-10
|Tom Vaillant, France (42), $22,970
|70-64-70-70—274
|-10
|James Marchesani, Australia (0), $22,970
|69-68-69-68—274
|-10
|Sebastian Munoz, Colombia (0), $22,970
|68-69-67-70—274
|-10
|Alex Fitzpatrick, England (34), $18,735
|68-70-65-72—275
|-9
|Elvis Smylie, Australia (34), $18,735
|69-71-66-69—275
|-9
|Robin Williams, South Africa (34), $18,735
|70-70-66-69—275
|-9
|Adam Brady, Australia (0), $18,735
|68-68-69-70—275
|-9
|Quinnton Croker, Australia (0), $18,735
|71-69-65-70—275
|-9
|Josh Geary, New Zealand (0), $18,735
|68-71-69-67—275
|-9
|Kazuma Kobori, New Zealand (28), $15,231
|69-63-69-75—276
|-8
|Stefano Mazzoli, Italy (28), $15,231
|70-70-70-66—276
|-8
|Ryan Peake, Australia (28), $15,231
|71-68-66-71—276
|-8
|Marco Penge, England (28), $15,231
|70-65-70-71—276
|-8
|Austin Bautista, Australia (0), $15,231
|68-72-69-67—276
|-8
|Wade Ormsby, Australia (0), $15,231
|68-72-67-69—276
|-8
|Carlos Ortiz, Mexico (0), $15,231
|71-69-69-67—276
|-8
|Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Canada (0), $15,231
|69-69-69-69—276
|-8
|Jonathan Broomhead, South Africa (23), $11,892
|69-69-69-70—277
|-7
|Clement Charmasson, France (23), $11,892
|67-69-71-70—277
|-7
|James Morrison, England (23), $11,892
|68-69-70-70—277
|-7
|Daniel Rodrigues, Portugal (23), $11,892
|72-65-68-72—277
|-7
|Abraham Ancer, Mexico (0), $11,892
|69-70-69-69—277
|-7
|Cameron Davis, Australia (0), $11,892
|68-67-68-74—277
|-7
|Ryan Fox, New Zealand (20), $10,426
|67-70-73-68—278
|-6
|Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland (20), $10,426
|67-68-72-71—278
|-6
|David Law, Scotland (18), $8,960
|69-70-71-69—279
|-5
|Freddy Schott, Germany (18), $8,960
|71-67-72-69—279
|-5
|Jason Scrivener, Australia (18), $8,960
|69-70-72-68—279
|-5
|Will Florimo, Australia (0), $8,960
|72-68-68-71—279
|-5
|Geoff Ogilvy, Australia (0), $8,960
|69-68-66-76—279
|-5
|Brett Rankin, Australia (0), $8,960
|64-69-74-72—279
|-5
|Jack Thompson, Australia (0), $8,960
|73-65-69-72—279
|-5
|Jack Buchanan, Australia (14), $7,006
|71-69-69-71—280
|-4
|Lachlan Barker, Australia (0), $7,006
|69-71-68-72—280
|-4
|Adam Bland, Australia (0), $7,006
|72-68-69-71—280
|-4
|Curtis Luck, Australia (0), $7,006
|68-71-71-70—280
|-4
|Christopher Wood, Australia (0), $7,006
|68-66-72-74—280
|-4
|Tobias Jonsson, Sweden (12), $5,756
|71-66-71-73—281
|-3
|Rocco Repetto Taylor, Spain (12), $5,756
|64-74-67-76—281
|-3
|Jake McLeod, Australia (0), $5,756
|70-70-68-73—281
|-3
|Ugo Coussaud, France (8), $4,643
|71-69-70-72—282
|-2
|Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain (8), $4,643
|63-72-72-75—282
|-2
|Yannik Paul, Germany (8), $4,643
|70-68-70-74—282
|-2
|Eddie Pepperell, England (8), $4,643
|71-69-72-70—282
|-2
|Jack Senior, England (8), $4,643
|70-70-71-71—282
|-2
|Shubhankar Sharma, India (8), $4,643
|69-69-69-75—282
|-2
|Nathan Barbieri, Australia (0), $4,643
|70-68-72-72—282
|-2
|Oliver Bekker, South Africa (0), $4,643
|71-67-68-76—282
|-2
|Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium (0), $4,643
|70-70-69-73—282
|-2
|Harrison Crowe, Australia (0), $4,643
|69-69-72-72—282
|-2
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand (6), $3,421
|72-67-71-73—283
|-1
|Yuto Katsuragawa, Japan (6), $3,421
|69-70-71-73—283
|-1
|Clement Sordet, France (6), $3,421
|71-67-70-75—283
|-1
|Denzel Ieremia, New Zealand (0), $3,421
|72-68-70-73—283
|-1
|Tyler Wood, New Zealand (0), $3,421
|69-69-71-74—283
|-1
|Rafael Campos, Puerto Rico (0), $2,444
|73-67-71-73—284
|E
|Matthew Griffin, Australia (0), $2,440
|70-70-74-71—285
|+1
|Michael Wright, Australia (0), $2,437
|71-69-74-72—286
|+2
|Jordan Gumberg, United States (4), $2,433
|69-69-75-74—287
|+3
|Andrew Martin, Australia (0), $2,430
|70-70-74-76—290
|+6
|Ryan Van Velzen, South Africa (4), $2,427
|72-68-74-78—292
|+8
|Thomas Sims, Australia (0), $2,423
|71-69-75-80—295
|+11
