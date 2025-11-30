BMW Australian PGA Championship Par Scores

Sunday At Royal Queensland GC Brisbane, Australia Purse: $1.6 million Yardage: 7,085; Par: 71 Final Round David Puig, Spain (500),…

Sunday

At Royal Queensland GC

Brisbane, Australia

Purse: $1.6 million

Yardage: 7,085; Par: 71

Final Round

David Puig, Spain (500), $276,940 68-67-65-66—266 -18 Wenyi Ding, China (334), $179,197 67-66-69-66—268 -16 Marc Leishman, Australia (0), $92,042 67-68-67-67—269 -15 Nick Voke, New Zealand (0), $92,042 71-66-66-66—269 -15 Daniel Hillier, New Zealand (116), $63,044 68-67-67-68—270 -14 Min Woo Lee, Australia (116), $63,044 68-66-67-69—270 -14 Adam Scott, Australia (90), $48,872 68-68-66-69—271 -13 Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal (71), $38,608 69-65-66-72—272 -12 Daniel Gale, Australia (0), $38,608 65-71-68-68—272 -12 Sam Bairstow, England (53), $29,201 71-69-66-67—273 -11 Anthony Quayle, Australia (53), $29,201 67-66-67-73—273 -11 Bernd Wiesberger, Austria (53), $29,201 70-65-68-70—273 -11 Josele Ballester, Spain (0), $29,201 68-67-72-66—273 -11 Davis Bryant, United States (42), $22,970 70-67-68-69—274 -10 Gregorio De Leo, Italy (42), $22,970 71-69-65-69—274 -10 Tom Vaillant, France (42), $22,970 70-64-70-70—274 -10 James Marchesani, Australia (0), $22,970 69-68-69-68—274 -10 Sebastian Munoz, Colombia (0), $22,970 68-69-67-70—274 -10 Alex Fitzpatrick, England (34), $18,735 68-70-65-72—275 -9 Elvis Smylie, Australia (34), $18,735 69-71-66-69—275 -9 Robin Williams, South Africa (34), $18,735 70-70-66-69—275 -9 Adam Brady, Australia (0), $18,735 68-68-69-70—275 -9 Quinnton Croker, Australia (0), $18,735 71-69-65-70—275 -9 Josh Geary, New Zealand (0), $18,735 68-71-69-67—275 -9 Kazuma Kobori, New Zealand (28), $15,231 69-63-69-75—276 -8 Stefano Mazzoli, Italy (28), $15,231 70-70-70-66—276 -8 Ryan Peake, Australia (28), $15,231 71-68-66-71—276 -8 Marco Penge, England (28), $15,231 70-65-70-71—276 -8 Austin Bautista, Australia (0), $15,231 68-72-69-67—276 -8 Wade Ormsby, Australia (0), $15,231 68-72-67-69—276 -8 Carlos Ortiz, Mexico (0), $15,231 71-69-69-67—276 -8 Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Canada (0), $15,231 69-69-69-69—276 -8 Jonathan Broomhead, South Africa (23), $11,892 69-69-69-70—277 -7 Clement Charmasson, France (23), $11,892 67-69-71-70—277 -7 James Morrison, England (23), $11,892 68-69-70-70—277 -7 Daniel Rodrigues, Portugal (23), $11,892 72-65-68-72—277 -7 Abraham Ancer, Mexico (0), $11,892 69-70-69-69—277 -7 Cameron Davis, Australia (0), $11,892 68-67-68-74—277 -7 Ryan Fox, New Zealand (20), $10,426 67-70-73-68—278 -6 Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland (20), $10,426 67-68-72-71—278 -6 David Law, Scotland (18), $8,960 69-70-71-69—279 -5 Freddy Schott, Germany (18), $8,960 71-67-72-69—279 -5 Jason Scrivener, Australia (18), $8,960 69-70-72-68—279 -5 Will Florimo, Australia (0), $8,960 72-68-68-71—279 -5 Geoff Ogilvy, Australia (0), $8,960 69-68-66-76—279 -5 Brett Rankin, Australia (0), $8,960 64-69-74-72—279 -5 Jack Thompson, Australia (0), $8,960 73-65-69-72—279 -5 Jack Buchanan, Australia (14), $7,006 71-69-69-71—280 -4 Lachlan Barker, Australia (0), $7,006 69-71-68-72—280 -4 Adam Bland, Australia (0), $7,006 72-68-69-71—280 -4 Curtis Luck, Australia (0), $7,006 68-71-71-70—280 -4 Christopher Wood, Australia (0), $7,006 68-66-72-74—280 -4 Tobias Jonsson, Sweden (12), $5,756 71-66-71-73—281 -3 Rocco Repetto Taylor, Spain (12), $5,756 64-74-67-76—281 -3 Jake McLeod, Australia (0), $5,756 70-70-68-73—281 -3 Ugo Coussaud, France (8), $4,643 71-69-70-72—282 -2 Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain (8), $4,643 63-72-72-75—282 -2 Yannik Paul, Germany (8), $4,643 70-68-70-74—282 -2 Eddie Pepperell, England (8), $4,643 71-69-72-70—282 -2 Jack Senior, England (8), $4,643 70-70-71-71—282 -2 Shubhankar Sharma, India (8), $4,643 69-69-69-75—282 -2 Nathan Barbieri, Australia (0), $4,643 70-68-72-72—282 -2 Oliver Bekker, South Africa (0), $4,643 71-67-68-76—282 -2 Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium (0), $4,643 70-70-69-73—282 -2 Harrison Crowe, Australia (0), $4,643 69-69-72-72—282 -2 Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand (6), $3,421 72-67-71-73—283 -1 Yuto Katsuragawa, Japan (6), $3,421 69-70-71-73—283 -1 Clement Sordet, France (6), $3,421 71-67-70-75—283 -1 Denzel Ieremia, New Zealand (0), $3,421 72-68-70-73—283 -1 Tyler Wood, New Zealand (0), $3,421 69-69-71-74—283 -1 Rafael Campos, Puerto Rico (0), $2,444 73-67-71-73—284 E Matthew Griffin, Australia (0), $2,440 70-70-74-71—285 +1 Michael Wright, Australia (0), $2,437 71-69-74-72—286 +2 Jordan Gumberg, United States (4), $2,433 69-69-75-74—287 +3 Andrew Martin, Australia (0), $2,430 70-70-74-76—290 +6 Ryan Van Velzen, South Africa (4), $2,427 72-68-74-78—292 +8 Thomas Sims, Australia (0), $2,423 71-69-75-80—295 +11

