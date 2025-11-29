BMW Australian PGA Championship Par Scores

Saturday At Royal Queensland GC Brisbane, Australia Purse: $1.6 million Yardage: 7,085; Par: 71 Third Round Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal 69-65-66—200…

Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal 69-65-66—200 -13 David Puig, Spain 68-67-65—200 -13 Anthony Quayle, Australia 67-66-67—200 -13 Min Woo Lee, Australia 68-66-67—201 -12 Kazuma Kobori, New Zealand 69-63-69—201 -12 Marc Leishman, Australia 67-68-67—202 -11 Adam Scott, Australia 68-68-66—202 -11 Wenyi Ding, China 67-66-69—202 -11 Daniel Hillier, New Zealand 68-67-67—202 -11 Cameron Davis, Australia 68-67-68—203 -10 Nick Voke, New Zealand 71-66-66—203 -10 Alex Fitzpatrick, England 68-70-65—203 -10 Geoff Ogilvy, Australia 69-68-66—203 -10 Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 70-65-68—203 -10 Daniel Gale, Australia 65-71-68—204 -9 Tom Vaillant, France 70-64-70—204 -9 Sebastian Munoz, Colombia 68-69-67—204 -9 Quinnton Croker, Australia 71-69-65—205 -8 Gregorio De Leo, Italy 71-69-65—205 -8 Ryan Peake, Australia 71-68-66—205 -8 Marco Penge, England 70-65-70—205 -8 Daniel Rodrigues, Portugal 72-65-68—205 -8 Adam Brady, Australia 68-68-69—205 -8 Davis Bryant, United States 70-67-68—205 -8 Rocco Repetto Taylor, Spain 64-74-67—205 -8 Sam Bairstow, England 71-69-66—206 -7 Elvis Smylie, Australia 69-71-66—206 -7 Christopher Wood, Australia 68-66-72—206 -7 James Marchesani, Australia 69-68-69—206 -7 Robin Williams, South Africa 70-70-66—206 -7 Oliver Bekker, South Africa 71-67-68—206 -7 Jonathan Broomhead, South Africa 69-69-69—207 -6 Josele Ballester, Spain 68-67-72—207 -6 Clement Charmasson, France 67-69-71—207 -6 James Morrison, England 68-69-70—207 -6 Wade Ormsby, Australia 68-72-67—207 -6 Shubhankar Sharma, India 69-69-69—207 -6 Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Canada 69-69-69—207 -6 Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland 67-68-72—207 -6 Jack Thompson, Australia 73-65-69—207 -6 Brett Rankin, Australia 64-69-74—207 -6 Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 63-72-72—207 -6 Abraham Ancer, Mexico 69-70-69—208 -5 Josh Geary, New Zealand 68-71-69—208 -5 Will Florimo, Australia 72-68-68—208 -5 Tobias Jonsson, Sweden 71-66-71—208 -5 Jake McLeod, Australia 70-70-68—208 -5 Yannik Paul, Germany 70-68-70—208 -5 Lachlan Barker, Australia 69-71-68—208 -5 Clement Sordet, France 71-67-70—208 -5 Carlos Ortiz, Mexico 71-69-69—209 -4 Austin Bautista, Australia 68-72-69—209 -4 Adam Bland, Australia 72-68-69—209 -4 Jack Buchanan, Australia 71-69-69—209 -4 Tyler Wood, New Zealand 69-69-71—209 -4 Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium 70-70-69—209 -4 Stefano Mazzoli, Italy 70-70-70—210 -3 Freddy Schott, Germany 71-67-72—210 -3 Ryan Fox, New Zealand 67-70-73—210 -3 David Law, Scotland 69-70-71—210 -3 Curtis Luck, Australia 68-71-71—210 -3 Ugo Coussaud, France 71-69-70—210 -3 Harrison Crowe, Australia 69-69-72—210 -3 Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand 72-67-71—210 -3 Nathan Barbieri, Australia 70-68-72—210 -3 Denzel Ieremia, New Zealand 72-68-70—210 -3 Yuto Katsuragawa, Japan 69-70-71—210 -3 Jason Scrivener, Australia 69-70-72—211 -2 Jack Senior, England 70-70-71—211 -2 Rafael Campos, Puerto Rico 73-67-71—211 -2 Eddie Pepperell, England 71-69-72—212 -1 Jordan Gumberg, United States 69-69-75—213 E Matthew Griffin, Australia 70-70-74—214 +1 Michael Wright, Australia 71-69-74—214 +1 Andrew Martin, Australia 70-70-74—214 +1 Ryan Van Velzen, South Africa 72-68-74—214 +1 Thomas Sims, Australia 71-69-75—215 +2

