BMW Australian PGA Championship Par Scores

The Associated Press

November 29, 2025, 8:10 PM

Saturday

At Royal Queensland GC

Brisbane, Australia

Purse: $1.6 million

Yardage: 7,085; Par: 71

Third Round

Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal 69-65-66—200 -13
David Puig, Spain 68-67-65—200 -13
Anthony Quayle, Australia 67-66-67—200 -13
Min Woo Lee, Australia 68-66-67—201 -12
Kazuma Kobori, New Zealand 69-63-69—201 -12
Marc Leishman, Australia 67-68-67—202 -11
Adam Scott, Australia 68-68-66—202 -11
Wenyi Ding, China 67-66-69—202 -11
Daniel Hillier, New Zealand 68-67-67—202 -11
Cameron Davis, Australia 68-67-68—203 -10
Nick Voke, New Zealand 71-66-66—203 -10
Alex Fitzpatrick, England 68-70-65—203 -10
Geoff Ogilvy, Australia 69-68-66—203 -10
Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 70-65-68—203 -10
Daniel Gale, Australia 65-71-68—204 -9
Tom Vaillant, France 70-64-70—204 -9
Sebastian Munoz, Colombia 68-69-67—204 -9
Quinnton Croker, Australia 71-69-65—205 -8
Gregorio De Leo, Italy 71-69-65—205 -8
Ryan Peake, Australia 71-68-66—205 -8
Marco Penge, England 70-65-70—205 -8
Daniel Rodrigues, Portugal 72-65-68—205 -8
Adam Brady, Australia 68-68-69—205 -8
Davis Bryant, United States 70-67-68—205 -8
Rocco Repetto Taylor, Spain 64-74-67—205 -8
Sam Bairstow, England 71-69-66—206 -7
Elvis Smylie, Australia 69-71-66—206 -7
Christopher Wood, Australia 68-66-72—206 -7
James Marchesani, Australia 69-68-69—206 -7
Robin Williams, South Africa 70-70-66—206 -7
Oliver Bekker, South Africa 71-67-68—206 -7
Jonathan Broomhead, South Africa 69-69-69—207 -6
Josele Ballester, Spain 68-67-72—207 -6
Clement Charmasson, France 67-69-71—207 -6
James Morrison, England 68-69-70—207 -6
Wade Ormsby, Australia 68-72-67—207 -6
Shubhankar Sharma, India 69-69-69—207 -6
Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Canada 69-69-69—207 -6
Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland 67-68-72—207 -6
Jack Thompson, Australia 73-65-69—207 -6
Brett Rankin, Australia 64-69-74—207 -6
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 63-72-72—207 -6
Abraham Ancer, Mexico 69-70-69—208 -5
Josh Geary, New Zealand 68-71-69—208 -5
Will Florimo, Australia 72-68-68—208 -5
Tobias Jonsson, Sweden 71-66-71—208 -5
Jake McLeod, Australia 70-70-68—208 -5
Yannik Paul, Germany 70-68-70—208 -5
Lachlan Barker, Australia 69-71-68—208 -5
Clement Sordet, France 71-67-70—208 -5
Carlos Ortiz, Mexico 71-69-69—209 -4
Austin Bautista, Australia 68-72-69—209 -4
Adam Bland, Australia 72-68-69—209 -4
Jack Buchanan, Australia 71-69-69—209 -4
Tyler Wood, New Zealand 69-69-71—209 -4
Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium 70-70-69—209 -4
Stefano Mazzoli, Italy 70-70-70—210 -3
Freddy Schott, Germany 71-67-72—210 -3
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 67-70-73—210 -3
David Law, Scotland 69-70-71—210 -3
Curtis Luck, Australia 68-71-71—210 -3
Ugo Coussaud, France 71-69-70—210 -3
Harrison Crowe, Australia 69-69-72—210 -3
Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand 72-67-71—210 -3
Nathan Barbieri, Australia 70-68-72—210 -3
Denzel Ieremia, New Zealand 72-68-70—210 -3
Yuto Katsuragawa, Japan 69-70-71—210 -3
Jason Scrivener, Australia 69-70-72—211 -2
Jack Senior, England 70-70-71—211 -2
Rafael Campos, Puerto Rico 73-67-71—211 -2
Eddie Pepperell, England 71-69-72—212 -1
Jordan Gumberg, United States 69-69-75—213 E
Matthew Griffin, Australia 70-70-74—214 +1
Michael Wright, Australia 71-69-74—214 +1
Andrew Martin, Australia 70-70-74—214 +1
Ryan Van Velzen, South Africa 72-68-74—214 +1
Thomas Sims, Australia 71-69-75—215 +2

