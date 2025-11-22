Blues top Islanders 2-1 to snap four-game losing streak

NEW YORK (AP) — Brayden Schenn and Pius Suter scored goals and the St. Louis Blues snapped a four-game losing…

NEW YORK (AP) — Brayden Schenn and Pius Suter scored goals and the St. Louis Blues snapped a four-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over the New York Islanders on Saturday.

Jordan Binnington finished with 28 saves for the Blues, whose four straight losses included three in either overtime or a shootout.

Anders Lee scored for the Islanders and Ilya Sorokin made 20 saves, but the Islanders fell in the opening game of a seven-game homestand following a successful seven-game road trip in which they went 6-1-0.

Schenn gave St. Louis the lead just 42 seconds into the game when he buried a pass from Pavel Buchnevich to deflate the home crowd at UBS Arena.

Sorokin made a sprawling glove save in the final two minutes of the first period to preserve the one-goal deficit, but the stop did not jump start the Islanders’ offense.

Suter extended the Blues’ lead to 2-0 when he scored on a rebound with 2:09 remaining in the second period.

Lee cut the Islanders deficit in half with 3:20 remaining in the third period.

Blues defenseman Justin Faulk left the game late in the third period.

It was only the second time this season the Islanders failed to score more than one goal.

Blues: Visit New York Rangers on Monday night.

Islanders: Host Seattle Kraken on Sunday.

