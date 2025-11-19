Blues head into matchup with the Flyers on losing streak

St. Louis Blues (6-9-5, in the Central Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (9-6-3, in the Metropolitan Division) Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

St. Louis Blues (6-9-5, in the Central Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (9-6-3, in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues look to end a three-game skid with a win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Philadelphia is 9-6-3 overall and 6-3-2 in home games. The Flyers have a -4 scoring differential, with 47 total goals scored and 51 conceded.

St. Louis has a 3-4-1 record in road games and a 6-9-5 record overall. The Blues have given up 76 goals while scoring 55 for a -21 scoring differential.

The teams meet Thursday for the second time this season. The Flyers won the previous matchup 6-5 in a shootout. Trevor Zegras scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zegras has scored six goals with 13 assists for the Flyers. Christian Dvorak has four goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Jordan Kyrou has six goals and five assists for the Blues. Dylan Holloway has scored four goals and added one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 5-3-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Blues: 3-3-4, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.8 assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Blues: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.